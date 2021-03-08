Hanumangarh, March 8: In a bizarre incident, a wine shop in Rajasthan drew a bid of over Rs 500 crore in an e-auction. The base price for the liquor shop in Hanumangarh was Rs 72.70 Lakh. The highest price quoted for the wine shop was Rs 510 Crore. The shop was bought by two women. One of them was Kiran Kanwar. The shop is located in the Nohar area of the district.

Notable, Kanwar is also a resident of Nohar. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the e-auction of the shop started four days ago. The price quoted by Kanwar was over 700 times the base price of the shop. For the first time, e-auction was conducted in the state. Delhi: Govt Wine Shop in Vasant Vihar Gets Show-Cause Notice From SDM for Violation of Social Distancing Norms.

Last year, the base price of the shop was Rs 72.70 lakh, but it was sold for Rs 65 lakh in a lotter system. The bidder now has to deposit two percent of the bidding amount. A demand notice has been sent to Kanwar by the excise department. If the bidder fails to deposit the amount, the allotment of the shop will be cancelled, and the security deposit of Rs one lakh will be forfeited. 'Women-Friendly' Liquor Shops in Madhya Pradesh: Government to Sell Foreign Brands of Alcohol Only to Female Tipplers.

According to the report, this year, Rajasthan witnessed an average of over 30 percent higher bidding than the base price of wine shops. Two other shops in Hanumangarh district were reportedly sold for Rs 11 crore each. In Churu also a wine shop was sold for Rs 11 crore in bidding, while in Jaipur's Sanganer, the bidding of a wine shop went up to Rs 8.91 crore.

In the first phase, the e-auction was done for over 3,500 wine shops out of 7,665 wine shops in the state. The bidding will continue till March 10. The state excise department is expecting a revenue of Rs 13,000 crore from the bidding.

