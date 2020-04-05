EAM S Jaishankar Congratulates Mohammad Hanif Atmar on Being Appointed as Acting Afghan Foreign Minister

EAM S Jaishankar (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 5: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday congratulated Mohammad Hanif Atmar on his appointment as the acting foreign minister of Afghanistan and said he is looking forward to working closely with him to further strengthen the Indo-Afghan ties.

"Heartiest congratulations to my friend @MHaneefAtmar on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. Look forward to working closely with him to further strengthen strategic partnership between India and Afghanistan," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Heartiest congratulations to my friend @MHaneefAtmar on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. Look forward to working closely with him to further strengthen strategic partnership between India and Afghanistan. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 5, 2020

Mohammad Hanif Atmar previously served as Afghanistan's national security adviser.