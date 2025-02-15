New Delhi, February 15: The controversy surrounding Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s wife ’s alleged connections to Pakistani intelligence agency ISI is intensifying as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP leaders continue to raise concerns. In a series of posts on X, Sarma has escalated his attacks on Gogoi, accusing him of associations that could undermine national security. The accusations revolve around Elizabeth Colburn, a British national, and her extensive background working with entities allegedly linked to Pakistani agencies. Sarma claims that Elizabeth, despite her marriage to Gogoi, retained her UK citizenship for 12 years and worked closely with individuals tied to ISI.

The BJP’s Narrative Includes Several Key Allegations

Elizabeth's non-Indian citizenship: Sarma raised serious questions about why Elizabeth, after 12 years of marriage to an Indian national, has not yet adopted Indian citizenship. Ties to Pakistani officials: It is alleged that Elizabeth worked for LEAD Pakistan, an organisation allegedly connected to Pakistani government interests, including those of the military and intelligence services. Sarma has pointed to her long stay in Islamabad and close working relationship with Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, a figure reportedly associated with Pakistan's planning commission and linked to the ISI. Himanta Files Criminal Defamation Case Against AICC Secy Chauhan over 'foreign Investment' Charge.

Gaurav Gogoi's engagement with Pakistan High Commission: The BJP is also questioning Gogoi's visit to the Pakistan High Commission in 2015, despite India's protests over Pakistan's interference in internal matters. Sarma claims that at the time, Gogoi was a first-term MP with no official foreign policy credentials.

Suspicious political shift: After meeting Pakistani officials, Gaurav Gogoi reportedly shifted his political focus, with his NGO and parliamentary questions appearing to centre on issues related to India's defence and military, especially sensitive topics such as military installations and defence strategies. Himanta Biswa Sarma Leads as Best Chief Minister in India, Says MOTN Survey.

In response, Gaurav Gogoi has vehemently rejected the allegations, calling them part of a smear campaign ahead of Assam's 2026 elections. He dismissed the charge of his wife having ISI ties as “laughable” and stated that these claims were politically motivated.

The controversy also extends to various organisations and individuals with whom Elizabeth is allegedly linked, including the George Soros-funded entities and NGOs like Caritas, which have been accused of promoting conversions and missionary work in India. The BJP has pointed to her association with these groups as part of a larger effort to destabilise national security.

Gaurav Gogoi, Wife’s Alleged Foreign Connections Spark Further Controversy

#WATCH | Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "...More and more information is coming out. We have definite information that Elizabeth Gogoi (wife of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi) has visited Pakistan even after her marriage. Whether she went with the MP or… pic.twitter.com/Ir96Mtk84I — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2025

In a striking move, Sarma also shared posts from Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, who has been a vocal critic of India and its policies on illegal migration and religious issues. These posts, shared by Sheikh on X, further fuel the BJP’s accusations against Gogoi, creating an even murkier backdrop for the ongoing debate.

Sarma has pinned his remarks on a Sheikh's X post which says: “The real problem isn't that illegal migrants from Bangladesh are going to India via Assam - it's the convergence between the nativism against Bengalis & the Hindu nationalist agenda of BJP against Muslims. Why Is India Making Its Own People Stateless?”

The Assam Chief Minister in his reaction on this has written: “Elizabeth Colburn w/o Hon’ble MP worked under Ali Tauqeer Sheikh in the organisation LEAD Pakistan, which operated under the guise of climate change initiatives. A closer examination of his works and articles reveals a deeper and more strategic involvement, particularly in Assam. The extent of this network is now emerging as far more significant and deeply entrenched than initially thought.”

Meanwhile, Gaurav Gogoi has been asked to answer 12 questions raised by the BJP.

Why, even after 12 years of marriage, has his wife, Elizabeth Colbourn, refused to accept Indian citizenship?

What passports do Gaurav’s children, Maya and Kabir, travel on — Indian or British?

Has Elizabeth engaged with officials of the government of Pakistan? If so, can these engagements be made public?

In her role as aide to US Senator Tom Udall, did Elizabeth influence any pro-Pakistan policies?

Has Elizabeth met or had any engagements with entities or individuals linked to George Soros?

During her stay in Pakistan, did Elizabeth meet with individuals or entities that are known to work against India’s interests?

At the time of her visa application to India, did Elizabeth declare any ties with Pakistani agencies? Did Gaurav use his political connections to facilitate her visa process?

Can Gaurav confirm whether Elizabeth’s sister-in-law is linked to organizations promoting Catholic interests and whether he used these connections for funding or support?

How did Gaurav Gogoi secure an introduction with the Pakistan High Commission, and can he make the full details of the engagement public?

Did Gaurav inform the Government of India or the Congress party about his visit to the Pakistan High Commission?

How does Gaurav explain his shift in parliamentary focus on sensitive military matters after his meeting with the Pakistani High Commissioner?

Did his NGO, Farm 2 Food, receive any funds from organisations linked to George Soros or Catholic missionaries?

