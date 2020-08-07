Roy Tabet is a well-established entrepreneur from Lebanon who has been selflessly contributing his money for various fields like education, healthcare, creation of jobs, and more from past few years.

Earlier this year, Roy came forward and donated a whopping $100,000 to Stallion Empowerment Initiative for upgrading the Premium Hospital and DSC Primary and Secondary School in Nigeria.

Stallion Empowerment is a philanthropic endeavour of Stallion group which is founded by Roy’s close friend. Expressing their gratitude towards Roy, they said, “Abundance of gratitude & appreciation for our dear friend Roy Tabet! We are so overwhelmed by your compassion & kindness to make a difference in Nigeria. Thank you profusely for your generous donation of $100,000 to Stallion Empowerment Initiative for upgrading the Premium Hospital and DSC Primary and Secondary School. Your recent trip to Warri was heartwarming to see how you connected with everyone in the region. This donation will have a far-reaching impact with thousands of students and patients directly. Your help ensures that we can build an even better tomorrow through our programmes for the people of Nigeria”.

Being a part of multiple non-profit organisations gave Roy an opportunity to make a difference and be part of creating a lasting impact on society.

Roy Tabet was born in Beirut and spent the first 8 years of his life in UAE. He is a graduate from the International University of Monaco with a Bachelors in Business Administration.

Roy Tabet started his journey by working for a luxury concierge services company in Beirut for about 4 months before he decided to travel and explore different cultures. Roy not only travels for leisure but also for work and philanthropy in various remote areas across the globe.