New Delhi, January 28: Hours after the Uttar Pradesh government's order to get all the farmers vacated from the protest site on the state's borders with Delhi vacated, farmers protesting at Ghazipur border are locked in a face-off with police. The border has been blocked. The development came two days after violence that erupted during the "tractor really" carried out by the farmers in Delhi. Farmers' Protest: BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait Breaks Down at Delhi-UP Ghazipur Protest Site, Refuses To Surrender.

The Delhi traffic police have issued an advisory for the commuters. According to the Delhi police, traffic has been from NH 24, NH 9, Road no 56, 57 A, Kondli, Paper market, Telco T point, EDM Mall, Akshardham & Nizammudin Khatta. The traffic jam was reported in Vikas Marg area. The police urged people to take alternative routes. Farmers' Protest: Ghaziabad District Admin Ordered To Get Ghazipur Protest Cleared.

Tweet by Delhi Traffic Police:

Traffic Alert Gazipur border closed.Traffic diverted from NH 24, NH 9,Road no 56, 57 A,Kondli,Paper market,Telco T point,EDM Mall,Akshardham & Nizammudin Khatta.Traffic is very heavy in the area & Vikas marg, Pl take alternate route. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 28, 2021

The UP police also conducted the flag march at the Ghazipur border on Thursday. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday broke down at the border. Tikait alleged that the administration was trying to crush their movement.

Tikait has been named in the Delhi Police FIR in connection with the violence at several parts of the city during the "Kisan Gantantra Parade" on Republic Day. He also said that he would hang himself, but he will not surrender now and urged the farmers to save their tents that have been in place since November 26 last year.

