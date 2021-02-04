New Delhi, February 4: Earlier in the day, videos and photos of nails at Ghazipur border being removed were circulated on social media. However, Delhi Police soon clarified that "The nails are just being repositioned. Position of arrangement at the border remains the same."

The nails were installed on the road to prevent any movement by the protesting farmers towards Delhi. Farmers' Protest: Increased Fortification of Protest Sites On Delhi Side Restrict Agitators' Access to Toilets & Water, Says Report.

In another report, it was mentioned that due to the increased fortification of protest sites in Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, the agitators' had restricted access to toilets, sanitation facilities, and water.

The farmers spread across the eight-kilometre-long protest area have to travel long distances to reach toilets or access drinking water. Since the barricading and blockades are on the Delhi side, access to toilets and water tankers provided by the Delhi government has been severely disrupted

Nails fixed near barricades at Ghazipur border are being removed, Watch video:

"Videos and photos are getting circulated in which it's shown that nails are being taken off Ghazipur. These are just being repositioned. Position of arrangement at border remains the same," Delhi Police clarifies — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2021

Internet access remained blocked Monday in several districts of a state bordering India's capital following violent weekend clashes between police and farmers protesting controversial agricultural reforms.

On Republic Day, thousands of protesters stormed New Delhi's historic Red Fort as police used tear gas and batons against the demonstrators. Over a dozen officers were injured and one protester died when a tractor overturned during the protests near Delhi police headquarters.

