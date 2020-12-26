New Delhi, December 26: Specially-abled people from the National Federation of the Blind on Saturday joined the ongoing farmers' protest at Tikri border near Delhi against the recently enacted farm laws. The specially-abled people boarded buses from Ludhiana to reach the site of the protest. Notably, the farmers' protest entered 31st day on December 26. Hanuman Beniwal-Led RLP Quits NDA in Protest Against Farm Laws, Second BJP Ally to Leave Alliance After Akali Dal.

Earlier in the day, farmer unions accepted the Centre's offer to hold talks to resolve the deadlock over the farm laws. The farmers agreed to hold talks with the government on December 29 at 11 am. The farmer unions want a complete rollback of the law. An agenda for the meeting has also been set by farmers. Harinder Singh Khalsa, Former Lok Sabha MP, Resigns From BJP in Protest Against Farm Laws.

Pictures of Specially-Abled Joining Farmers' Protest at Tikri Border:

Delhi: Specially-abled people from the National Federation of the Blind in Ludhiana join farmers' protest at the Tikri border. pic.twitter.com/W7GnjOSuob — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020

"The first two points in our agenda for talks are- modalities to repeal the three farm laws, and mechanism and procedure to bring law for providing a legal guarantee on MSP (Minimum Support Price)," said Yogendra Yadav. Till now, five rounds of talks were held between the Centre and leaders of farmer unions.

The laws were enacted in September this year. After the passage of farm bills by parliament, the country witnessed a nationwide protest by farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana. Farmers fear that the MSP will be diluted if these laws are enforced.

