New Delhi, November 13: The Supreme Court,on Friday, granted a two-hour window for bursting green crackers on during Diwali in Telangana. The Telangana Fire Works Dealers (TFWDA) had filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the ban on fire crackers in the state. The apex court has granted a partial relief to the dealers association and provided a two-hour time period to use the crackers on Diwali. India News | Jharkhand Allows Bursting of Firecrackers for 2 Hours on Diwali.

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Sanjiv Khanna heard the plea filed against the Telangana High Court order. Senior lawyer Salman Khurshid along with others, including advocate Pranav Diesh, Mohammad Ibrahim, C H Jayakrishna, and Advocate on Record (ALR), Somanadri Goud Katam lead the hearing for the Telangana Fire Works Dealers . India News | Telangana High Court Bans Sale, Use of Firecrackers Ahead of Diwali. The Telangana High Court on November 12 had banned the use and sale of any kind of fire crackers in the state by any person or organisation during Diwali. The decision was taken in wake of the air pollution levels and the severe consequences on the health of people specially during the COVID-19 outbreak.

