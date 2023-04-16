Kanpur, April 16: A parked SUV rolled and mowed down a 35-year-old security guard at the bungalow of a leading spices businessman in Mauni Ghat Azad Nagar area under the limits of Nawabganj police circle in Kanpur. The family members of the security guard reached the bungalow and created ruckus and alleged he had been murdered.

Senior police officers, meanwhile, reached the spot and assured the agitated family members of a fair investigation manner and due action on the basis of evidence. The deceased has been identified as Aditya Mishra, a resident of Nawabganj. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Elderly Man Dead, Five Injured After Their Car Overturns on Lucknow-Agra Expressway.

The accident took place on Saturday when the guard was on duty at the Azad Nagar bungalow of Anurag Gupta, owner of a leading spice manufacturing company.

Station in-charge Nawabganj Pramod Kumar Pandey said during investigation, a CCTV camera was found installed at the incident site and police and forensic experts are scanning it.

"Going by preliminary findings, it came to the fore that the businessman had parked his SUV on a slope in the basement when he returned home after dropping his children at school," said Pandey. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Two-Wheeler Crashes Into Tress in Kaushambi; Two Youths Killed and One Injured.

Aditya reached after some time, the official said and added, "To park his bike in the basement, he was taking it down the slope. The bike collided with the SUV and apparently the handbrake got released and it rolled down. Aditya got trapped between the car and a wall and suffered head injury and later succumbed at the spot," he said. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigations are underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2023 09:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).