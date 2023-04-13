Kaushambi, April 13: Two youths were killed and one seriously injured when their two-wheeler crashed into a tree in the Karari area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

Prince Kesarwani (18) and 19-year-old Kishan Verma died on the spot when their two-wheeler rammed into a tree on Wednesday night, Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Four People, Including Three Children, Die After Being Run Over by Car in Barabanki.

All three were residents of Fakirabad and had gone to Karari town for work. While returning home at night, the two-wheeler lost control and hit the tree near the Pindra intersection, Singh said. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Speeding Van Rams Into Wedding Procession in Meerut; Three Killed and Several Injured.

The injured youth has been admitted to the district hospital. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.