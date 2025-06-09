A bizarre incident has come to light from Bihar, where a bride called off the wedding after a strange incident occurred during the wedding. It is alleged that the bride got angry after noticing that the groom's hand started shaking during "Sindoor Daan" applying vermilion on the bride's forehead) ritual. After seeing the groom's hand shaking during the ritual, the bride refused to continue the wedding. The alleged incident is said to have taken place in Bihar's Kaimur district. It is learnt that the groom arrived at the bride's house with a grand wedding procession. Everything was going on smoothly until the groom's hands started shaking during the "Sindoor Daan" ritual. Post this, the bride refused to marry and said, "Wog pagal hai, me shaadi nahi karugi" (he is mad, I will not marry him). Although the groom and his family tried to convince her, the bride stood firm on her decision and refused to marry the groom. Kaimur Shocker: Woman Kills 2-Year-Old, Chops Off His Legs Using Grader Machine After Exorcist Says ‘It Will Help Her Daughter Conceive’ in Bihar; 4 Arrested.

Bride Calls Off Wedding in Bihar's Kaimur

