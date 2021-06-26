Mumbai, June 26: The front wheel of the locomotive hauling the Nizamuddin-Madgaon Rajdhani Superfast Special, derailed while it zoomed through a tunnel in Ratnagiri, officials said here on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 4.15 a.m. as the train sped between Ukshi and Bhoke stations in the Karbude Tunnel on the Konkan Railway route. The mishap occurred owing to a boulder crash in the tunnel, but there are no injuries to any passengers, most of whom were sleeping at that time in the train. Maharashtra: Konkan Railway Restores Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express Special Train Services ... - Latest Tweet by ANI.

A KRC official said that an accident relief van with re-railing equipment has started for the accident site to ensure early clearance of the blocked coastal rail route.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2021 11:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).