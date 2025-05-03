At least seven people lost their lives and over 30 were injured in a tragic stampede during the annual Devi Lairai Jatra in Shirgaon village, Goa, early Saturday. The chaos unfolded as thousands gathered to witness the centuries-old ritual, where barefoot ‘dhonds’ walk across burning embers. Eyewitnesses said the situation turned fatal when a section of the crowd lost control, triggering panic and a sudden rush. Volunteers and locals rushed to help, pulling people to safety amid the chaos. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals, and authorities have launched an investigation into the mishap at the popular religious event. Boy Injured in ‘Pushpa 2’ Stampede Unable to Recognise Family, Shifted to Neurorehabilitation Centre.

Goa Stampede News

Goa: A stampede during the Shirgaon Temple procession in Goa resulted in 7 deaths and 30 serious injuries. Panic spread in the crowded area, and emergency services quickly responded. Preliminary reports suggest overcrowding and lack of proper arrangements as possible causes. Goa… pic.twitter.com/gOPhcB0d5D — IANS (@ians_india) May 3, 2025

