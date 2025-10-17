Mumbai, October 17: On the eve of Dhanteras, gold prices have surged to INR 1,28,395 per 10 grams, driven by heightened festive demand and investor interest. Dhanteras, marking the start of Diwali celebrations, is considered an auspicious day to buy gold and silver, believed to bring wealth and prosperity. With households and traders rushing to purchase the yellow metal, rates have touched record highs in MCX futures trading. Buyers across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and other metro cities are keeping a close watch on the evolving prices. Gold, Silver Rate Today, October 17: Price of Yellow and White Metal Hit Record High Amid Global Rally.

The festival’s cultural and financial significance is adding momentum to the market, as families seek to invest in gold both as a religious offering and a safe-haven asset. December gold futures climbed to INR 1,28,395 per 10 grams, reflecting increased demand ahead of Dhanteras. Experts attribute the rally to expectations of US Federal Reserve rate cuts and ongoing global geopolitical tensions. With Diwali festivities approaching, consumers are comparing gold prices across cities to make informed purchases. Scroll below to check the latest gold rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and other major metro cities for October 17, 2025. Gold Rate Today, October 16: Gold Price Surge Amid Weak Dollar and Global Uncertainty; Check Rates of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Other Metro Cities.

Gold Rate in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities Today, October 17 (Price Per Gram)

City 22K Gold (per gram) 24K Gold (per gram) Mumbai INR 12,170 INR 13,277 Delhi INR 12,185 INR 13,292 Bengaluru INR 12,170 INR 13,277 Chennai INR 12,200 INR 13,309 Jaipur INR 12,185 INR 13,292 Hyderabad INR 12,170 INR 13,277 Patna INR 12,175 INR 13,282 Lucknow INR 12,185 INR 13,292 Ahmedabad INR 12,175 INR 13,282 Kolkata INR 12,170 INR 13,277

Gold is likely to remain a safe-haven asset in the coming days, supported by a weakening US dollar, rising global debt concerns, and continued buying by central banks. Silver prices have also followed suit, reaching record highs on the MCX. With Dhanteras just around the corner, investors and households are expected to maintain strong demand for precious metals. Monitoring city-wise rates can help buyers make timely and informed decisions ahead of the festival.

