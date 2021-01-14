New Delhi, January 14: Google has pulled down several personal lending applications aimed at consumers in India, from Play Store in order to protect the interests of users in the country. The US tech giant on Thursday informed the same in a blog post. The loan apps were found to be violation the norms and regulations of the platforms and misleading the users. Hyderabad Shocker: 28-Year-Old Software Engineer Dies by Suicide After being Publicly Humiliated by Financiers over Non-Repayment of Loan Worth Rs 2 Lakh.

“We have reviewed hundreds of personal loan apps in India, based on flags submitted by users and government agencies,” Google said in the post. It added that the developers of the apps must only access permissions that are necessary to implement current features and services. "They should not use permissions that give access to user or device data for undisclosed, unimplemented, or disallowed features or purposes,” it said.

Hundreds of other such apps are under the radar and the firm has clearly directly the developers to ensure that all necessary laws and regulation pertaining to their area of operations are strictly followed. “Apps that fail to do so will be removed without further notice,” the post added. Loan App Racket: 19 Arrested From Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Gurugram; RBI Cautions Borrowers.

Several cases of suicides owning to the harassment done by the app-appointed recovery agents have been reported recently from various states in the country. In December, a 28-year-old software engineer died by suicide in Hyderabad after being allegedly being defamed and humiliated by a private loan app financier.

