Hyderabad, December 19: A 28-year-old software engineer died by suicide after being allegedly being defamed and humiliated by a private financier. The deceased identified as P Sunil lost his job during the COVID-19 lockdown and restored to taking loans from various app-based financiers to pay off an earlier debt. The police told Times of India, that Sunil failed to get a job and repay the loans and the app-based financiers started to send messages and made telephone calls to everyone in his telephone call list about the same which they easily got hold of after he downloaded their apps. Gurugram Manager Commits Suicide Over Dowry Demands.

According to the police, Sunil could not take this public humiliation and hanged himself in his Kismatpur flat on Wednesday. The case has been changed from suspicious death to abetment of suicide and other charges , including under the Information Technology Act, against the financiers. As per the police investigation the deceased had downloaded 35 apps and took loans worth Rs 2 Lakh. Noida Woman Dies by Suicide Along with 4-Year-Old Child by Jumping from Her 17th Floor of Apartment.

A press statement from the DGP’s office said there are at least 60 such loan apps available in the Google Play Store.“These apps run by certain names that are not registered or recognised by the RBI as an NBFC; therefore, their operations are completely unlawful,” said a note This is the third case of suicide due to harassment caused by money lending apps in last one month said the DGP's office.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2020 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).