Surat, December 11: A 37-year-old man was taken into custody by Utran police on suspicion of sexually assaulting a stray dog and engaging in abnormal sex with it. This is third such incident in recent times that such a crime against an animal has occurred in Surat, Gujarat. Police has filed a complaint under Section 377 of the IPC and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act in the matter, after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Once the formal complaint was filed, the man's vehicle was tracked down to a farm in the Mota Varachha region by police using at least 100 CCTV cameras installed in the area. UP Shocker: Three Men Booked For 'Unnatural Sex' With Dog in Hathras.

The accused admitted to the police that watching porn videos inspired him to carry out the crime. On December 6, the accused sexually molested the dog in the vicinity of the Ambika Pinnacle complex in the Mota Varachha region in the wee hours of the morning. The accused drove his sedan car to the area, committed the horrifying crime, and fled the scene in his vehicle. Thane Bestiality Horror: FIR Against Watchman for Unnatural Sex With Dog in Bhiwandi, Probe Underway.

Police said the man had turned into a pervert after watching pornographic content. He claimed that this was his first time, but we are looking into whether he has performed similar actions in the past. The accused is a married man with two kids. The defendant resides in Kamrej and is a decorator, the police stated.

