Gujarat Congress Councillor Badruddin Shaikh Tests Positive For Coronavirus Day After MLA Imran Kehdawala Was Diagnosed With Deadly Virus

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Gandhinagar; April 15: Congress councillor in Gujarat was tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. The corporator has been identified as Badruddin Shaikh. The councillor was diagnosed with COVID-19, a day after Gujarat Congress MLA Imran Kehdawala tested positive for the deadly virus. Kehdawala met Gujarat Chief Minister Vijaya Rupani on Tuesday morning, before getting tested positive for coronavirus.

The Congress MLA attended the meeting called by Rupani on Tuesday. Khedawala, along with some other Congress MLAs, was present in the meeting with Rupani held at the CM's official residence in Gandhinagar. After the detection, he was rushed to the SVP hospital and admitted. Apart from Rupani, Khedawala had also met Minister of State for Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja. According to sources, the meetings took place while maintaining social distancing. Khedawala had also interacted with the media thereafter.

Soon after reports surfaced about the Congress MLA being tested positive, Rupani has gone into self-quarantine. His samples were also taken for testing. Rupani tested negative for the deadly virus. Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to the CM, informed that medical experts comprising of Dr Atul Patel and R.K Patel confirmed that the CM has no symptoms as of now. However, as per security measures, no outsiders are allowed at his residence.

In Gujarat, 650 people have been tested positive for COVID-19. Twenty-eight people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 11,439 in India on Wednesday. The death toll also increased to 377. Till now, 1,306 people have also recovered from COVID-19.