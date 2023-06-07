Mumbai, June 7: Dr Gaurav Gandhi, an esteemed cardiologist from Jamnagar, Gujarat, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday morning after suffering a heart attack. With an extensive career marked by numerous successful surgeries, Dr Gandhi, who was only 41 years old, had performed operations on approximately 16,000 patients during his illustrious medical tenure.

According to a report published by Aaj Tak, Dr Gandhi followed his usual routine on Monday, diligently attending to his patients. Later that evening, he returned to his residence on Palace Road in Jamnagar. After having dinner, he went to bed without exhibiting any complaints or noticeable changes in his behaviour. Unfortunately, the following day at 6 am, when his family members tried to wake him up, they found him unconscious. They acted swiftly, rushing him to the hospital for immediate medical attention. Heart Attack Deaths: AIIMS Study Finds More Than 50% Patients Died of Cardiac Arrest or Stroke As They Couldn't Understand Seriousness and Delayed Hospital Visit.

Despite the prompt response and medical intervention, the hospital pronounced Dr Gandhi dead, leaving a significant void in the medical community and deeply impacting the lives of his loved ones. Doctors said the cause of his death was a heart attack. Blue Monday Phenomenon: Deadly Heart Attacks More Likely to Occur on Start of Working Week, Says Study.

After obtaining his primary medical degree in Jamnagar, Dr Gaurav Gandhi pursued specialisation in cardiology in Ahmedabad before returning to his hometown to establish his medical practice. He showed his unwavering commitment to promoting heart health and prevention strategies by actively participating in the 'Halt Heart Attacks' campaign on Facebook. Dr Gandhi's involvement in this campaign highlighted his dedication to increasing awareness and educating others about the importance of cardiovascular health.

