Surat, October 22: Sejal Malaviya, an AAP corporator in Surat, bit a female security guard when she was being moved out a meeting of the Surat Municipal Corporation's General Board. Gujarat Shocker: Bodies of Two Children Recovered From Well in Jamnagar, Probe Underway.

The incident took place on Friday during the zero hour of the meeting when BJP leader Amit Rajput tried to raise the oath issue involving Delhi's former Social Justice Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam. This was opposed by the attending AAP councillors, leading to a ruckus. Gujarat Shocker: Friend Stabs Youth to Death Over Love Interest in Vadodara, Arrested.

In response to the ruckus, Surat Mayor Hemali Boghawala suspended AAP corporator Mahesh Anghan from the meeting, after which security guards were ordered to move all the party corporators out. During this, Malaviya bit the security guard. Rajput has condemned the act and demanded an apology from the corporator.

