Chhaava featuring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, portraying the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, released in theatres on February 14. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. The movie delves into Sambhaji’s bravery, struggles and resistance against Mughal forces. Recently, during a screening of the film at RK Cinema in Bharuch, Gujarat, a viewer, Jayesh Vasava, vandalised the screen, reportedly upset by the depiction of Mughal atrocities on Sambhaji. The police have since arrested him and initiated legal proceedings. ‘Chhaava’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Beats ‘Padmaavat’ With Biggest Opening Weekend for Bollywood Historical; Is the Movie Already a Blockbuster?

According to The Indian Express, the accused, reportedly intoxicated, ‘climbed onto the podium, damaged the cinema screen with a fire extinguisher and tore it apart’ before being dragged out by multiplex staff. As per the police complaint, when staff members tried to stop him, he reportedly abused a female staff member and threatened the employees on duty. RK Cinema’s general manager, RV Sood, confirmed they were alerted by Bluechip cinema staff, and the man was removed to prevent further damage. The incident caused a loss of about INR 1.5 lakh, and although repairs were prioritised, the screen was temporarily unavailable. ‘Chhaava’: Vineet Kumar Singh’s Emotional Final Scene With Vicky Kaushal Leaves Netizens in Awe; Actor Wins Praise for His Role As Kavi Kalash in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Biopic.

Man Vandalises Multiplex Screen During ‘Chhaava’ Screening

Bharuch, Gujarat: A viewer tore the cinema screen at RK Cinema during the film "Chhava" after being disturbed by the portrayal of Mughal atrocities on Sambhaji. The police arrested the accused, Jayesh Vasava, and are taking legal action pic.twitter.com/3mHcjfnbfz — IANS (@ians_india) February 18, 2025

RV Sood also shared that the moviegoers were given the option to either continue watching Chhaava on another screen or receive a refund, with around 10-15 people choosing the latter.

