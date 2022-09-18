Mumbai, September 18: A married woman in Gujarat has filed a complaint against her husband alleging that he and his in-laws forced her to abort her child. According to reports, the husband and three of his in-laws allegedly forced the woman to terminate her pregnancy and abort the fetus. In her complaint, the woman alleged that her husband and her in-laws forced her to abort the child without her consent. The husband and others have been booked under the Dowry Act.

The alleged incident took place on Ahmedabad's Fatehwadi. A complaint regarding the same was filed at Sarkhej police. A case has been filed against the husband, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and a family friend under various sections of the IPC and the Dowry Act. According to a report in the Times of India, the husband is a resident of Bhavnagar who deals in oil and petroleum products. The couple tied the knot in August 2022. And post their wedding, the two moved to stay at a bungalow in Fatehwadi. Aligarh Shocker: Father Shoots Daughter Dead Over Relationship With Man From Another Religion, Informs Cops About Murder; Booked.

The 30-year-old complainant also stated that when she told her in-laws about her pregnancy in 2020, they started harassing her over petty issues. She even claimed that her husband pressurised her to abort the child. The woman further alleged that a family friend took her to stay in a hotel in Bhavnagar and later shifted to Vallabh Vidyanagar, stating a check-up by a good doctor. Shockingly, on January 1, 2021, the woman's pregnancy was aborted at a hospital over there.

The complaint also stated that her husband informed her about her written consent to terminate the pregnancy. However, the woman did not file a police complaint back then as she wanted to save her marriage. The complaint with Sarkhej police also mentioned that the woman's in-laws visited her frequently in the past year and even pressurised her to divorce her husband, following which she finally decided to file a complaint against them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2022 03:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).