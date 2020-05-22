Gujarat Woman Delivers Baby Inside Ambulance After Pride of Lions Blocks Road in Gir Somnath Forests

File Image of a lion (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Rajkot, May 22: Netflix's Zoo series is about animals taking over the human population. During the lockdown in several countries because of the coronavirus outbreak, pictures and videos have emerged animals walking on the streets. For many, those pictures and videos were scenes straight out of the Zoo series. A similar event unfolded in Gujarat where a pride of lions blocked a road, forcing a woman to deliver baby in the ambulance. Gir Lion Strolls Freely in Gujarat’s Junagadh, Passersby Stop to Take Selfies and Videos; Watch Viral Clip.

The incident took place in Gir Somnath forests on Wednesday evening. The ambulance carrying Afsana Rafique was on its way to a hospital from Bhakha village of Gir-Gadhda taluka. Besides the pregnant woman, the ambulance carried ASHA worker Rasila Makwana, 108 emergency medical technician (EMT) Jagdish Makwana and Afsana’s mother. The ambulance covered 12 km of the 18 km to the hospital in half an hour but had to stop near Rasulpur Patia where a pride of lions had blocked the road. Tiger Chases Bikers in Kerala’s Wayanad, Viral Video Scares Netizens.

"I received the call from Makwana at around 10:30 pm. I told them not to move till the lions clear the way and perform the delivery as per the telephonic advise of the doctor," Yuvrajsinh Zala, executive of GVK GMRI Gir-Somnath district, told a newspaper. While Afsana was suffering from labour pain, there was the roaring of lions outside who appeared in no hurry to clear the way for the ambulance.

"The situation was tricky. We needed to reach the hospital, but couldn’t start till the lions moved away. I hail from this area and I know their behaviour. There was fear all around. I knew I will have to perform the delivery inside the ambulance, but for the first time I was shivering," Jagdish Makwana was quoted as saying. The ambulance staff and the ASHA worker then decided to help Afsana deliver the baby inside the ambulance.

Soon Afsana delivered a baby girl. "It was joyful movement for all of us when the baby started crying and our fear suddenly disappeared," Jagdish said. Shortly after the successful delivery, lions also left the spot and the ambulance could restart the journey to the hospital. Both mother and daughter are doing fine at the Gir Gadhda CHC.