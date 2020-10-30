Jaipur, October 30: Ahead of Gujjar community's protest for reservation on November 1, the Rajasthan government on Friday suspended 2G/3G/4G data services, SMS, MMS, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms in some areas for 24 hours. The services have been suspended in Kotputli, Pawta, Shahpura, Viratnagar and Jamwa Ramgarh. Voice calls and broadband internet will continue. Has Taken Decision on Key Demands of Gurjars: Rajasthan Minister.

Since last many years, Gujjars have been raising demand for 5 per cent reservation under the Most Backward Class (MBC) segment. Earlier this month, the Gujjar community held a maha panchayat in Adda village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district. The administration had then too suspended 2G/3G/4G data services, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms for 24 hours till October 17.

High-Speed Internet, Social Media Banned in Rajasthan's Areas:

2G/3G/4G data services, bulk SMS/MMS & social media through internet (except voice calls & broadband internet) suspended for 24 hrs from 6 pm today in Kotputli, Pawta, Shahpura, Viratnagar & Jamwa Ramgarh in view of Gurjar community agitation on Nov 1 over reservation.#Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/KSYMCDChRi — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

The Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti called the maha panchayat after around two years in Adda village. The gathering had ended with community leaders giving an ultimatum to the state government of staging a massive agitation from November 1 if their demands were not fulfilled.

Although the Gujjar community members had hinted at postponing their agitation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the crop harvesting season, Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla, convenor of the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, had given an ultimatum of 15 days to the state government for fulfilling all their demands.

