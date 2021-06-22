Guntur, June 22: The Andhra Pradesh police on Monday detained four suspects in the Guntur Rape case. According to reports, The four people were taken into custody days after a nurse was raped unknown men at Seethanagaram Pushkar Ghat in the Tadepalli area of the district. The incident reportedly took place around 3 km from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s official residence in the area. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 19-Year-Old Girl Hacked to Death by Stalker in Kadapa District For Rejecting Marriage Proposal.

The state CM called the incident unfortunate. “Such incidents should not have happened. The government and the police department should do everything they can to prevent such incidents from repeating. I strongly believe that true freedom is only achieved when women can walk freely in the middle of the night without fear,” reported The News Minute quoting Jagan reddy as saying.

The woman, along with her fiance had was on the sand dunes of the Krishna river when the goons attacked the couple. They tied the hands of the girl’s fiance and thrashed him. After committing the crime, the accused escaped in a boat anchored on the bank of the Krishna river.

The couple was about to get married. The family of the rape survivor suspected that members of “blade batch” committed the crime. Meanwhile, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita and Woman and Child Development Minister Taneti Vanita visited the woman undergoing treatment at the government general hospital in Guntur and comforted her.

The opposition had lashed out at Jagan Reddy over the incident. “The security of women has become a concern under the Jagan government as he has kept thousands of police personnel to guard him, fearing the Amaravati movement.” Said Andhra Pradesh MLC Nara Lokesh. Meanwhile, state Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang on Monday had assured to nab the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2021 06:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).