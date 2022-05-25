Varanasi, May 25: A district court here on Wednesday transferred a petition seeking permission to worship a "Shivling" claimed to have been found in the Gyanvapi complex during a videography survey to a fast-track court for hearing on May 30. District court judge A K Vishevesh ordered the transfer of the suit to a fast-track court, government counsel Rana Sanjeev Singh said.

The plea was filed on behalf of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh. The petition filed by Kiran Singh, wife of Sangh president Jitendra Singh Bisen and its general secretary, on Tuesday sought a ban on the entry of Muslims into the complex, handing over the complex to it and permission to offer prayers at the "Shivling". Gyanvapi Masjid Case: Purported E-Mail From Bengaluru School Asks Alumni to Rename Mosque to Temple, Stirs Controversy.

On a request by the plaintiffs, the court had agreed to hear the third aspect -- permission to offer prayers at the Shivling -- on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the judge had fixed May 26 for hearing on the maintainability of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case as per the directions of the Supreme Court.