Chandigarh, June 20: The Haryana government on Sunday extended the statewide Covid-19 restrictions till June 28, but allowed bars and restaurants to operate till 10 pm. It also eased restrictions on weddings and funerals, and allowed corporate offices to operate with full attendance.

According to an order, up to 50 guests can now attend weddings and funerals or cremations, up from 21 earlier, but they have to strictly adhere to the Covid appropriate behaviour and social distancing. Corporate offices can now open with full attendance, it said. Haryana Govt Extends COVID-19 Restrictions Till June 28 With Relaxation, Allows Private Offices To Operate With 100% Attendance.

Weddings can now take place in courts, but processions are not allowed, the order said. It, however, said swimming pools and spas in the state would remain closed.

Club houses, restaurants and bars of golf courses are allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity from 10 am to 10 pm, it added.

All shops can continue to operate from 9 am to 8 pm, and restaurants and bars, including those in hotels and malls, are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity. The timings for shopping malls will continue to be from 10 am to 8 pm, added the order.

