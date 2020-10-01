New Delhi, October 1: The National Commission for Women (NCW) wrote to Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police on Thursday, seeking an explanation on the urgency to cremate the body of a Dalit girl who was gangraped in Hathras. The statutory body chief, Rekha Sharma, had marked her outrage on social media against the gruesome crime committed against the 19-year-old. Rahul Gandhi Detained on Way to Hathras, Accuses UP Police of Manhandling Him.

"In UP Gang-Rape Tragedy, 2.30 am Cremation By Cops, Family was Kept Out. @NCWIndia condemn it strongly. Why the family wasn't allowed in Crematiom? Why at night? (sic)," Sharma had asked on social media on Wednesday, hours after reports had claimed that the body was "forcibly cremated" in wee hours of the day.

NCW Wants UP Admin to Respond

National Commission For Women (NCW) writes to DGP, Uttar Pradesh on Hathras alleged gangrape victim's body being cremated at midnight, seeking an explanation on the urgency to cremate the body of the victim in the absence of the family. NCW asks administration to send their reply — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2020

The girl, belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, was sexually assaulted and physically tortured by four upper caste men on September 14. The crime was committed in a village in Hathras district of western Uttar Pradesh, located roughly 200 km away from the national capital Delhi.

She was declared dead by the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday. The body was cremated at 2:30 am in the night on Wednesday by UP Police personnel. The victim's family members have alleged that they were not allowed to remain present during the cremation.

The incident drew outrage from across the nation. The Opposition trained guns at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding his ouster over the rapid rise in crimes across the state.

"Yogi Adityanath must resign. Instead of protecting the victim and her family, your government became complicit in depriving her of every single human right, even in death. You have no moral right to continue as Chief Minister," she said.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath should resign if he can’t ensure safety to women. I urge the Central govt to send him to his place – Gorakhnath Math. If he doesn’t like the temple, he should be given the task of Ram Temple construction,” BSP chief Mayawati said.

