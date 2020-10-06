New Delhi, October 6: The Supreme Court will hear a plea seeking a CBI or a special investigation team (SIT) probe into the Hathras gangrape and murder on Tuesday. The plea filed by Satyama Dubey and two lawyers Vishal Thakre and Rudra Pratap Yadav alleging failure of the Uttar Pradesh government in dealing with matters will be heard by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde.

The petitioners further submitted that a grave injustice had been done to the woman and her family as her body was buried by the police without their consent. The plea before the apex court also seeks a transfer of the trial in the case from UP to Delhi. Hathras Gangrape: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Forms 3-Member SIT to Probe Case, Team Asked to Submit Report in 7 Days.

The 19-year-old Dalit girl was gang-raped by four upper caste men on September 14 and she died on September 29 at Delhi’s Safdurjung Hospital. Her body was allegedly forcefully cremated by Uttar Pradesh Police in a hurry without the consent of the family members, even though the UP police has refuted this claim.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has claimed his government is "committed to the safety and security of women", has already recommended a CBI probe.

So far, five policemen, including the Superintendent of Police, have been suspended from Hathras district as Yogi Adityanath led BJP government faces flak for the rising crimes in the state.

