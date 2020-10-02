Hathras, October 2: TMC delegation was roughed up by Uttar Pradesh Police at Hathras border on Friday. The delegation, including Derek O'Brien, was on the way to meet the family of the victim of Hathras incident. According to the reports, Derek O' Brien, Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Pratima Mondal and Mamata Thakur (Ex-MP) was stopped by UP Police around 1.5 km from victims home in Hathras.

On Thursday, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi who were on their way to Hathras to meet the kin of the deceased were stopped on the way. They were accosted and detained by police in the state of Uttar Pradesh as they attempted to make their way to the village of Hathras on foot after their vehicles had been stopped by officers on the motorway. They were later released by Uttar Pradesh police and taken back to Delhi. Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Stopped on UP Highway, Begin Foot-March to Hathras to Meet Rape Victim's Family.

TMC Delegation Roughed Up by UP Police

#WATCH: TMC delegation being roughed up by Uttar Pradesh Police at #Hathras border. The delegation, including Derek O'Brien, was on the way to meet the family of the victim of Hathras incident. pic.twitter.com/94QcSMiB2k — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

The entire nation is outraging after the death of the 19-year-old Dalit girl who was gangraped by upper-caste men. On Thursday, the borders of Hathras were sealed and Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in the district, where more than 5 people are not allowed to gather.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has been facing a lot of backlash for the rise in crimes against women. Priyanka Gandhi, who is also the Congress state in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. She further lashed out at the government after the UP Police allegedly denied the victim's family members to be present at the cremation that was "forcibly" conducted in the wee hours of Wednesday.

