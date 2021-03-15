New Delhi, March 15: The government has not set a target for immunisation of masses against Covid-19, parliament was told on Monday. The ongoing vaccination drive against the pandemic is only based on covering the priority population decided by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC), Minister of State, Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey told the Lok Sabha.

He also denied that a target has been set by the Centre to inoculate a certain percentage of population with vaccines against Covid-19. "No such target has been set for Covid-19 vaccination. However, the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC) has prioritised healthcare workers, frontline workers, persons aged 60 years and above, and those aged between 45 to 59 years with identified comorbidities for Covid-19 vaccination," Choubey clarified. Harsh Vardhan Lashes Out at Opposition Leaders Over Their Comments on Covaxin, Says 'Disgraceful For Anyone to Politicise Such Critical Issue'.

"Presently, vaccination of healthcare workers, frontline workers, persons aged 60 years and above, and those aged between 45 to 59 years with identified comorbidities is going on at government and private Covid-19 vaccination centres," he added.

Meanwhile, India was set to achieve the landmark of 3 crore doses administered in the ongoing nationwide immunisation drive against Covid-19. As per the information shared by the Union Health Ministry earlier in the day, 2,99,08,038 doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country so far since the drive began on January 16 after approval for Covishield and Covaxin.

