New Delhi, January 3: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday lashed out at opposition leaders over comments after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) cleared Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for emergency use. Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh, and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav raised questions on the efficacy of the vaccine. COVID-19 Vaccine Latest Update: Covishield and Covaxin Get Approval by DCGI for Emergency Use in India.

Harsh Vardhan termed the comments of the opposition leaders as "disgraceful". The Union Health Minister in a tweet, said, "Disgraceful for anyone to politicise such a critical issue. Sh @ShashiTharoor, Sh @yadavakhilesh & Sh @Jairam_Ramesh don't try to discredit well laid out science-backed protocols followed for approving #COVID19 vaccines. Wake up & realise you are only discrediting yourselves."

Harsh Vardhan said that COVAXIN was based on whole inactivated virus has other antigenic epitopes in addition to spike protein. According to the Health Minister, COVAXIN is more likely to work against newer variants of coronavirus. Covaxin and Covishield Vaccines Are 110% Safe! DCGI Dr VG Somani Rubbishes Claim That COVID-19 Vaccine Shots Will Make People Impotent (Watch Video).

Tweets by Harsh Vardhan:

Disgraceful for anyone to politicise such a critical issue. Sh @ShashiTharoor, Sh @yadavakhilesh & Sh @Jairam_Ramesh don't try to discredit well laid out science-backed protocols followed for approving #COVID19vaccines Wake up & realise you are only discrediting yourselves ! — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 3, 2021

He tweeted, "COVAXIN is more likely to work against newer variants like N501Y Variant (UK variant) & any other that may arise due to antigenic drift as it contains immunogens (epitopes) from other genes in addition to those from Spike protein. Inactivated virus from NIV also had D614G mutation."

Harsh Vardhan added that the data from COVAXIN Phase I and II clinical trials reveals that it not only produced neutralizing antibodies in all participants but also sensitised CD4 T lymphocytes that impart durable immune response. He said, "There were no seroconversions in those who were provided vaccines in Phase II as well as Phase I of COVAXIN clinical trials."

Earlier in the day, DCGI approved Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for restricted emergency use in India. Harsh Vardhan said the drug regulator's approval of two coronavirus vaccines for emergency use was a watershed moment in the country's battle against the deadly virus.

