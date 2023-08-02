A 40-meter-long road was washed away after a landslide at Chandigarh-Shimla on Wednesday. The incident took place at NH-5 near Solan district's Parwanoo region in Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, no causalities have been reported owing to the incident yet. Landslide in Himachal Pradesh: Tandi-Pangi Road Blocked After Landslide at Tholong Village in Lahaul Spiti District, No Casualties Reported.

Landslide in Himachal Pradesh

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: 40-meter-long highway washed away after landslide at Chandigarh-Shimla NH-5 near Solan district's Parwanoo. pic.twitter.com/DF2tTW0QOf — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2023

