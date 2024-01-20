A five-storey building in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, collapsed under Gram Panchayat Ghandal due to a reported landslide, causing cracks in adjacent areas and structures. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. The incident occurred during a plot-cutting process, and video footage of the building collapse circulated on social media. Additionally, a section of the Dhami College building suffered damage in the mishap. Landslide in Himachal Pradesh: 40-Meter-Long Road Washed Away After Landslide at Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway (Watch Video).

Five-Story Building Collapses After Landslide

Breaking: Major landslide in Shimla, where a 5-story building collapsed, and cracks appeared in the adjoining area and buildings. No casualties reported till now. #Shimla #Himachal pic.twitter.com/hRVXPY45Km — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) January 20, 2024

