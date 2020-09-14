New Delhi, September 14: On the occasion of Hindi Diwas today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to the people of the nation. Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah tweeted expressing his gratitude to those who contributed to strengthening the language. He said, "I appeal to people of the country to contribute towards promotion and protection of Hindi language along with their mother tongue."

Hindi Diwas is observed on September 14 annually to celebrate the adoption of Hindi as one of the official languages of India. Hindi is the fourth most spoken language in the world after English, Spanish and Mandarin. Hindi Diwas is observed to promote and propagate the official language. Hindi Diwas 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History And Celebrations of the Day That Celebrates the Hindi Language.

PM Modi's tweet on Hindi Diwas 2020:

हिन्दी दिवस पर आप सभी को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। इस अवसर पर हिन्दी के विकास में योगदान दे रहे सभी भाषाविदों को मेरा हार्दिक अभिनंदन। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2020

Here's what Amit shah tweeted on the occasion of Hindi Diwas 2020:

आज हिंदी दिवस के अवसर पर मैं इसके सशक्तिकरण में योगदान देने वाले सभी महानुभावों को नमन करता हूँ और देशवासियों से यह आवाहन भी करता हूँ कि अपनी मातृभाषा के साथ-साथ हिंदी का अधिक से अधिक प्रयोग कर उनके संरक्षण व संवर्धन में अपना योगदान देने का संकल्प लें। हिंदी दिवस की शुभकामनाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 14, 2020

Hindi Diwas is celebrated in schools and colleges with various events and workshops. Poem recitations, essay writing and various such competitions are also held to celebrate the day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2020 08:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).