Hindu Rao Hospital in Delhi Resumes Services of Casualty, Emergency, OPDs From Today, Days After it Was Shut Following a Nurse Testing COVID-19 Positive

New Delhi, April 27: Hindu Rao Hospital will resume services of casualty and emergency wards including the Flu Clinic and the 3 OPDs (Gynae, Pediatrics, Medicine) from today. According to an ANI news update, NDMC Commissioner Varsha Joshi said, "The services will resume with a restricted entry of patients and attendants from today."

On Saturday, after a nurse at a civic hospital in north Delhi tested positive for coronavirus, the facility was closed down. The Hindu Rao Hospital run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation was temporarily shut for sanitisation and contact tracing. Delhi: With 293 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Count Jumps to 2,918.

Here's the news shared by ANI about OPD & Other Services Resuming From Today:

In addition to this, 52 healthcare workers, who came in contact with the infected nurse were sent for testing on Sunday and are currently in isolation. In India, COVID-19 cases rose to 26,917 in the country on Sunday. The death toll also jumped to 826 after 47 people lost their lives since Saturday evening. The active cases crossed 20,000 in the country.