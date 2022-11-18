Hyderabad, November 18: Over 30 girl students of a college in Hyderabad fell ill after a suspected gas leak in the college lab on Friday.

The affected girl students of Kasturba Gandhi College in West Maredpally, Secunderabad were hospitalised with complaints of breathlessness and dizziness. Ludhiana Gas Leak: Many Faint Due to Gas Leakage in Oxygen Manufacturing Factory in Giaspura.

Check Tweet:

Hyderabad, Telangana | 25 students suffer from giddiness and fall ill after an alleged chemical gas leak in a lab in Kasturba govt college. Affected students have been rushed to the hospital. Forensic teams have reached the spot to ascertain which gas got leaked. pic.twitter.com/PdgbPGdrIs — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2022

The college authorities denied that there was any gas leak from college lab. They said foul smell from garbage dump on the college boundary wall led to students falling ill. The school staff with the help of locals rushed the affected students to Geetha Nursing Home. Visakhapatnam Gas Leak: Several Workers Fall Sick Due to Gas Leakage At Seeds Factory in Atchutapuram, Condition Stable (Watch Video).

Police officials rushed to the college and began investigation. After students complained of gas leak from lab, the college authorities surveyed the premises. They claimed that there was no gas leak.

