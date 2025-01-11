After a thumping six-wicket win in the first ODI, India Women will clash against visiting Ireland Women in the second One-Day of the ongoing three-match series on January 12. In the first ODI, India showcased an all-round showing with both bat and ball, as Ireland displayed resistance in bits, which saw them lose the clash at Rajkot. India will be hopeful to continue their winning run, wrap up the series by clinching the IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025, and head into the third and final match without any pressure. Smriti Mandhana Becomes Second Indian After Mithali Raj to Complete 4000 Runs in Women's ODIs, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI 2025.

For India, Pratika Rawal led from the front with the bat, slamming a 96-ball 89 while finding support from stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana and Tejal Hasabnis, chasing 239. For Ireland, only captain Gaby Lewis and Leah Paul top-scored 92 and 59, respectively. Amiee Maguire was the pick of the bowlers from both sides, claiming three for 57 in her eight-over spell.

IND-W vs IRE-W Head-to-Head Record in ODIs

India Women have a spotless record against Ireland Women in One-Day Internationals, winning all 13 matches played between the two nations.

IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025 Match Key Players

Pratika Rawal Gaby Lewis Tejal Hasabnis Aimee Maguire Saima Thakor

IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025 Match Key Battles

India Women's pace battery will be challenged by Ireland skipper Gaby Lewis, who played a stellar knock in the first innings. Lewis's onslaught can ensure that Indian bowlers do not find early in-roads into Ireland's batting unit. Pratika Rawal has been in scintillating form since making her way into international cricket. Georgina Dempsey would want to knock off the young Indian batter's wicket early on and expose India's middle order early on.

IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The second match of the IND-W vs IRE-W ODI Series 2025 will be held at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, and commence at 11:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sayali Satghare Receives Debut ODI Cap In Presence of Her Parents Ahead of IND-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI 2025 in Rajkot (See Pics).

IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025 Match Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcast partner for IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025 is Viacom 18 in India. Fans in find live telecast viewing option of IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025 on Sports 18-1 and Sports-1HD. For an online live streaming viewing option for the IND-W vs IRE-W T20I match, fans can switch to the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025 Likely XIs:

India Women's National Cricket Team: Smriti Mandhana (c), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Titas Sadhu

Ireland Women's National Cricket Team: Sarah Forbes, Gaby Lewis (c), Una Raymond-Hoey, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Coulter Reilly (wk), Arlene Kelly, Georgina Dempsey, Freya Sargent, Aimee Maguire

