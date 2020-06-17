India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Sanjay Raut Asks PM Narendra Modi to Explain What Went Wrong, Says ‘We All Are Responsible for Martyrdom of 20 Jawans’

Mumbai, June 17: Amid the border tensions between India and China in Ladakh, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that all parties will support whatever decision Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes but he should tell people what led to violent face-off between India and China in the Galwan valley area. According to a tweet by ANI, Raut said we can't hold Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi responsible for whatever happened at the border. "We all are responsible for martyrdom of 20 jawans. All parties will support whatever decision PM takes but he should tell ppl what went wrong", he added. India-China Face Off in Galwan Valley: Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Narendra Modi's Silence After 20 Soldiers Killed in Ladakh, Asks 'Why is the PM silent?', Watch Video.

The Rajya Sabha MP added that India will avenge the death of its personnel under the command of PM Modi. Raut urged the Prime Minister when a 'befitting reply' to China will be given and urged him to reveal the truth behind the violent face-off in which at least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed.

Earlier in the day, Raut took to Twitter and questioned PM Modi as to how many Chinese soldiers were killed in the violent clash and has China entered the Indian territory. His tweet in Hindi. which has been roughly translated in English, reads this, "Our 20 jawans are martyred. What did we do? How many China's jawans were killed? Has China entered our territory? Prime Minister the country is with you in this hour of struggle but what is the truth? Speak. Speak something. The country wants to know the truth. Jai Hind!".

According to sources, four Indian soldiers are in critical condition after the violent face-off with Chinese troops on Monday evening. The violent clash started on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. As many as 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the violent face-off, the Indian Army said. Meanwhile, the Indian intercepts revealed that Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash.

