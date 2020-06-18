'No Indian Troops Missing': Army Clarifies After NYT Reports 'Capture' of India's Soldiers by China During Galwan Valley Face-Off

New Delhi, June 18: The Indian Army issued a clarification after a leading global daily alleged "capture" of India's soldiers by China during the June 15 face-off between the troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. The armed forces issued a statement to categorically reject the report. It stated that no Indian soldier is missing. Troops Were Armed in Galwan, But 1996 & 2005 Agreements With China Bar Firearms Usage During Face-Off: Jaishankar.

"This is with reference to the article 'In China-India Clash, Two Nationalist Leaders with Little Room to Give' by New York Times dated 17 June 2020. It is clarified that there are no Indian troops Missing In Action," said the statement issued by Indian Army on Thursday.

The NYT article, published on Wednesday, claimed that a number of Indian soldiers were kidnapped by the Chinese troops during the face-off in Galwan that led to casualties on both sides. The article did not carry any official statements to validate its claim.

The portion of the NYT article, which claimed that Indian soldiers are missing, read as follows: "A number of Indian troops were captured, two Indian military officials said in interviews, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations. Their fate remains unclear, and presumably is the subject of intense maneuvering behind the scenes.

The Indian armed forces have confirmed the demise of soldiers in the physical clash that erupted on the night of June 15. Casualties were also sustained by the Chinese side but no officials numbers were released. According to Indian news agency ANI, a total of 43 casualties were incurred by China including fatalities.

India's top Opposition party - the Congress - also questioned the government to reveal the exact details of Galwan Valley face-off and clarify whether any Indian soldier is missing.

“The Prime Minister will have to tell the truth of how China occupied our land and how our 20 soldiers got martyred. What is the situation today on the ground and how many our officers and soldiers are missing or injured,” party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

