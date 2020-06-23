New Delhi, June 23: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his second tweet of the day has again attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that India is negotiating to get its own land back while accusing the Prime Minister of publicly supporting China's claims.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted "China took our land. India is negotiating to get it back. China says it's not Indian land. PM has publicly supported China's claim. Why is PM backing China and not India and our army?"

BJP has attacked Rahul Gandhi for criticising the government. India-China Faceoff in Ladakh: Only 39% Indians Trust Rahul Gandhi on National Security, Says IANS CVoter Snap Poll.

In the CWC meet Rahul Gandhi said, "China has brazenly occupied our territory. PM has destroyed our position and betrayed our army by accepting their position that they occupied no Indian land. The Chinese can't be permitted to get away with this unacceptable usurpation of our land."

Rahul said everything needs to be done to ensure that sacrifice of our martyrs is not in vain.

"One reason why China has acted is a complete and total failure of our foreign policy. The established institutional structure of diplomacy has been demolished by the PM. Our relations with our once friendly neighbours lie in tatters. Our time tested relationship with our traditional allies has been interrupted," added Rahul.

He suggested that "India should build a good relationship with the US and other countries and must also maintain good relations with its old friends."

