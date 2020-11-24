New Delhi, November 24: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed that India may not require Pfizer’s vaccine against coronavirus disease, with other vaccine candidates being tested in the country showing promising results in safety trials so far.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the health minister added that it did not make sense to consider the Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine as even the US regulatory authority had not yet granted approval to the vaccine. Also, even if the approvals are granted, the manufacturer would first attempt to cater to its local population before supplying the vaccine to other countries. India's COVID-19 Cases Jumps to 91.77 Lakh With 37,975 New COVID-19 Infections Reported in Past 24 Hours.

India has at least five vaccine candidates against Covid-19 under human trial, of which three vaccine candidates are undergoing advanced phase 2/3 clinical trials to establish safety and efficacy. India's COVID-19 tally increased to 91.77 lakh on Tuesday with 37,975 new coronavirus infections being reported in the past 24 hours.

CEO Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India said on Monday that the central government would purchase 90 percent doses of Covisheild, a potential vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19).

