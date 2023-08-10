Jaipur, August 10: A forest guard and a woman he was in a relationship with allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a dam in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said on Thursday. They were missing since Tuesday afternoon and their bodies were found tied with a piece of cloth in the Mandol dam on Wednesday evening, they added. Bijoliya police station SHO Ugma Ram said the two were in touch for the last couple of years, adding primary information revealed that they were in a relationship. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Hangs Self in Jaipur, Blames Wife in Suicide Note.

“Naresh and Nirmala met on Tuesday and went missing. Their phones were switched off. Naresh's father registered a missing person report at the Mandalgarh police station on Tuesday. Meanwhile, two bodies were recovered from Mandol dam in Bijoliya,” he said. The SHO further said that Naresh was posted in the Shyampura forest check post in Mandalgarh, while the woman had been living in Bijoliya town with her husband Ambalal. Delhi Metro Suicide: Man Jumps In Front of Moving Metro Train at Najafgarh Station, Dies on Spot.

Ambalal was in Madhya Pradesh since last Saturday and was informed by the police about the incident on Wednesday. The bodies will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem examinations on Thursday. Naresh had two minor sons.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)