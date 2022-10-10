Gurugram, October 10: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at a Gurugram Hospital on Monday, his son Akhilesh Yadav said. The SP leader had been under critical condition for the past few days. Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies: PM Narendra Modi, Piyush Goyal and Others Offer Condolences on SP Leader’s Demise.

Born on November 22, 1939, Mulayam Singh Yadav is one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and has also served in the Union Government as the Minister of Defence. He was elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP. Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies: PM Narendra Modi Offers Condolences on SP Founder’s Demise, Remembers Him As 'A Remarkable Personality’.

In July this year, the Samajwadi Party patriarch's wife Sadhna Gupta passed away after undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram for a lung infection.

