Barabanki, February 17: A man was arrested after he beheaded his wife and walked around on the streets with her severed head in one hand and a sickle in the other in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, police said on Saturday. The accused, identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Basra village, allegedly cut off his wife's head with the sickle over suspicions that she was having an affair. The couple was married for eight years. Barabanki Horror: Man Beheads Wife Over Suspicion of Affair in UP, Walks With Severed Head on Road; Video Surfaces.

Man Walks With Wife's Head; Viewer Discretion Advised

According to officials, the incident took place in Basra village on Friday, where the accused was seen walking barefoot with his wife's decapitated head. A video of him also went viral on social media. In the video, he could be seen showing the sickle to a few men who were standing on the roadside as he walked past them. Upon receiving information, Fatehpur police reached the spot and apprehended him. Uttar Pradesh House Fire Video: Thatched House Gutted in Barabanki After Electric Cable Wire Falls on It, Terrifying Visuals Surface.

Barabanki Superintendent of Police, Dinesh Kumar Singh, later confirmed the arrest of the accused. "The accused, Anil Kumar, has been arrested. The woman's body has also been recovered and sent for post-mortem examination. The couple had been married for eight years and have two children," SP Singh said. "We are further looking into the matter," he added.

