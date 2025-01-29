Prayagraj, January 29: A 'stampede-like' situation arose at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday, leading to some people being injured, according to Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana. On the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, over 80 to 100 million people are expected to gather at the Sangam Ghats.

The officer mentioned that the incident happened after some barriers in the area broke, leading to injuries. However, the injured were taken to the hospital and getting treatment and reiterated that it is not a serious situation. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Mahakumbh Gears Up for 10 Crore Devotees on Mauni Amavasya on January 29.

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh (In Pictures): A stampede occurred at the Sangam shore in Prayagraj before the Amrit Snan on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya at the Maha Kumbh pic.twitter.com/QENfkD9KjW — IANS (@ians_india) January 29, 2025

#WATCH | #Mahakumbh | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: On the reports of a stampede at the Maha Kumbh, Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana says, "On the Sangam routes, a stampede-like situation arose after some barriers broke. Some people have been injured. They are under treatment.… pic.twitter.com/SgLRVXMlgf — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2025

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: A stampede occurred at the Sangam shore in Prayagraj before the Amrit Snan at the Maha Kumbh. Following the incident, more than 50 ambulances were quickly dispatched to the site to provide assistance pic.twitter.com/rSmOrERJfK — IANS (@ians_india) January 28, 2025

"On the Sangam routes, a stampede-like situation arose after some barriers broke. Some people have been injured. They are under treatment. It is not a serious situation," she told report. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: A Day Before Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan, 5 Crore Devotees Take Holy Dip in Triveni Sangam on January 28, Total Pilgrims Cross 20-Crore Mark.

Further details on the incident are awaited.

