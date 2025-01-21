New Delhi, January 21: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal launched multiple projects worth nearly Rs 2,000 crore in order to expand capacity at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Mumbai on Tuesday. The Union Minister also launched one solar-powered boat, two indigenously developed 70T tugs and three fire tenders, boosting the safety and efficiency of the port. Sonowal said, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) is amongst top global ports and India's largest port by crossing 10+ million TEUs capacity in January 2025 and poised to achieve 10 million TEUs throughput by 2027.

As per Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways In 2024, the port handled highest ever container volume of 7.05 million TEUs, performing at more than 90 per cent capacity. It had an annual growth of 11 per cent Y-o-Y last year as compared to the previous calendar year. With the commissioning of the second phase of Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal (BMCT) in January 2025, another 2.4 million TEUs is added to JNPA's total capacity. The upgradation of Nhava Sheva Freeport Terminal (NSFT) in 2025 is also likely to add capacity to the port. With the growth projections of current rate, the container handling capacity is expected to go up to 10.4 million TEUs. Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority's Container Traffic Rises 12 Pc in 2024.

Exuding confidence at the forecast, the Union Minister Sarbanand Sonowal said, "It is a remarkable feat for JNPA as well as for the whole of the marine sector of India. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, there has been a concerted effort to unlock value by sweating our assets. At the same time, our team has been working to create value out of idle resources while adding capacity at the same time innovative value propositions. With growing infrastructure, including creating capacity to handle larger vessels, JNPA is poised to play a crucial role as a key gateway for India's global trade."

"As India's trade volume increases, from sectors as diverse as manufacturing to textiles, from electronics to agriculture, our ports are investing in capacity building as well as creating efficient solutions to support growing container traffic. We believe that JNPA's elevation as one of the few ports of the world to handle 10 million TEUs is a testament to the effort being put in by the Narendra Modi government since 2014 towards enabling India's marine sector to become one of the top marine countries of the world," he said. Container Traffic at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority Rises 15 Pc Annually in Nov.

Major MoUs were signed in the presence of the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for the development of the Vadhavan Port Project. A MoU between VPPL and Reliance Industries Limited allocates Liquid Jetty along with 50 acres of land at Vadhavan port under PPP model. This investment is estimated at Rs 645 crore and is likely to commence by 2030. Another MoU between VPPL and Dr Balasaheb Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth Dapoli (DBKKVD) was signed for development and implementing integrated agricultural and horticultural plan for shortlisted villages in Dahanu and Palghar in and around Vadhavan. In a significant step toward fostering collaboration in the infrastructure sector, a robust working partnership has been established between VPPL and HUDCO.

This partnership aims to enhance coordination, collaboration, and resource sharing, adhering to all applicable laws, rules, and regulations governing the parties. As part of this agreement, HUDCO has committed to providing funding of up to Rs 25,000 crore for the development of new ports and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects. This strategic alliance leverages VPPL's expertise in implementing large-scale infrastructure projects and HUDCO's financial acumen to deliver impactful solutions in the infrastructure domain. This partnership aligns with the broader vision of driving sustainable infrastructure development and is expected to catalyse significant progress in port development and other related projects, bolstering India's economic growth and global competitiveness.

Sonowal said, "Our development initiatives are focused on unlocking value and monetizing potential by optimising the use of existing assets and transforming idle resources into growth drivers. This aligns with the vision of PM Narendra Modi of empowering our ports to become pivotal Energy Points in India's economic growth story. By leveraging innovation, efficiency, and sustainability, we are not just building infrastructure but creating opportunities that fuel prosperity for the nation."

As part of the Rs 2,000 crore capacity enhancement projects at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), Sarbananda Sonowal launched the development of a state-of-the-art Agro Processing Facility. This pioneering initiative, with an investment of Rs 284 crore, marks a significant milestone in bolstering India's agricultural trade infrastructure. Spanning 27 acres within the port complex, this one-of-its-kind facility is set to transform the processing, storage, and transportation of agricultural commodities.

Designed to handle approximately 1.2 million tonnes of cargo annually, the facility will offer comprehensive services including processing, sorting, packing, and laboratory facilities to ensure compliance with food safety and trade regulations. The facility is strategically developed to serve not only Maharashtra but also agricultural producers and traders from states like Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, promoting seamless export-import and domestic trade of agro commodities.

Another MoU was signed to pave way for setting up of a warehousing facility in the Port area under JNPA's initiative to monetise vacant land parcels along with capacity development. An investment of Rs 300 crore is being fixed for the development of these ambient and temperature-controlled warehousing and CFS facilities. Once fully operational, it will generate 1,20,000 TEU's annually. The Union Minister further said, "Investment for capacity expansion is not just about meeting today's needs but preparing for the demands of tomorrow. The vision of PM Modi ji is to ensure that India's ports are future-ready, equipped to handle growing trade volumes and evolving global dynamics.

The empowerment of our ports is not only an asset to act as the growth driver for the economy but will also allow our country to derive strategic advantage by booming one of the top marine countries of the world. By aligning with the nation's long-term goals, we aim to create world-class infrastructure that delivers enduring value for the country and drives our economic aspirations forward." MoUs were also signed to develop Warehousing facilities, Port Facilitation Centre along with a Business Facilitation Centre. Sonowal also performed Bhoomi Pujan for development of a CBSE School building within the Port premises for community development through education.

JNPA Special Economic Zone, India's first port-based operational multi-product SEZ is making significant strides in industrial development. Spanning an expansive 277.38 hectares of prime land, JNPA SEZ is strategically positioned with seamless connectivity through water, road, rail, and air. Out of the 163 hectares of leasable land, 124 hectares have already been allotted to 54 units, with 10 units and one Free Trade Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) already in operation. These operational units are engaged in diverse sectors such as warehousing, food processing, manufacturing, and trading.

As a Special Planning Authority (SPA) and Electrical distribution licensee for electricity, JNPA SEZ ensures single-window clearance, streamlining the approval process for investors. The transparent E-Tender cum E-Auction process for a 60-year lease of SEZ land has been pivotal in attracting investments. The plot-holders at JNPA SEZ includes leading industry groups like Welspun One, DP World and Fine Organics. Existing investment by operational plots is Rs 623 crore and proposed investment by plot-holders is Rs 1,700 crore marking a significant milestone in contributing to the socio-economic development of the region. EXIM Trade at JNPA SEZ in FY 2023-24 was 8051 TEUs and Rs 13,939 crore and in FY 2024-25 it has grown to 13906 TEUs and Rs 7,314 crore (up to December 2024), anchoring the global trade, together.

