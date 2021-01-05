New Delhi, January 5: India on Tuesday reported 16,375 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total tally in the country to 1,03,56,845. According to details by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India now has 2,31,036 active cases and as many as 99,75,958 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from different hospitals across the country. The Health Ministry said that total 29,091 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours. With 201 deaths, the death toll in India due to coronavirus has mounted to 1,49,850.

This is the fourth time that daily count has remained within the 16,000 bracket after June 23 and December 28. The COVID-19 recovery rate in India stands at 96.16 percent while the fatality rate stands at 1.45 as percent. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state till date with 19,47,011 COVID-19 cases. The state reported 2,765 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths on Monday, pushing the death toll to 49,695. How to Register for COVID-19 Vaccine in India Using Co-WIN; Check Step By Step Process of Vaccination Laid Down by Indian Government.

The maximum number of COVID-19 cases are from Kerala, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh among others. The Health Ministry said that a total of five states including Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh contribute 62 percent of the total active cases.

Amid the rising cases, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Serum Institute of India's 'Covishield' vaccine and Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' for emergency use, paving the way for their roll-out and administration to millions. It also granted permission to Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech to manufacture 'Covaxin' for sale and distribution. In the first phase of the massive COVID-19 vaccination drive, the government plans to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people. The vaccine will be offered to 1 crore healthcare workers, along with two crore frontline and essential workers and 27 crore elderly, mostly above the age of 50 years with comorbidities.

