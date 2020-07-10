New Delhi, July 10: India reported 475 deaths and the highest single-day spike of 26,506 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The number of positive cases increased to 7,93,802 including 2,76,685 active cases on Friday. The number of people from COVID-19 improved to 4,95,513 cases. The death toll, on the other hand, jumped to 21,604 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare numbers.
Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in India affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The state has a total of 2,30,599 cases and 9,667 people have died so far. Tamil Nadu has reported a total of 126581 cases and 1,765 people have died. The COVID-19 tally in Delhi has increased to 107051. Coronavirus Recovery Rate in India Improves to 62.09%; Over 2.6 Lakh Active Cases In The Country.
India Reports 475 Deaths & Highest Single-Day Spike of 26,506 New Cases in Past 24 Hours:
India reports 475 deaths and the highest single-day spike of 26,506 new #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. Positive cases stand at 7,93,802 including 2,76,685 active cases, 4,95,513 cured/discharged/migrated & 21,604 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/13boGr8aVK
Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|68
|83
|0
|151
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|11383
|12154
|277
|23814
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|180
|120
|2
|302
|4
|Assam
|5284
|8726
|22
|14032
|5
|Bihar
|4013
|9816
|115
|13944
|6
|Chandigarh
|113
|403
|7
|523
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|757
|2903
|15
|3675
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|222
|189
|0
|411
|9
|Delhi
|21567
|82226
|3258
|107051
|10
|Goa
|869
|1273
|9
|2151
|11
|Gujarat
|9468
|27718
|2008
|39194
|12
|Haryana
|4572
|14510
|287
|19369
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|283
|846
|11
|1140
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|3652
|5695
|154
|9501
|15
|Jharkhand
|1015
|2208
|23
|3246
|16
|Karnataka
|17786
|12833
|486
|31105
|17
|Kerala
|2799
|3708
|27
|6534
|18
|Ladakh
|139
|915
|1
|1055
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|3475
|12232
|634
|16341
|20
|Maharashtra
|93673
|127259
|9667
|230599
|21
|Manipur
|651
|799
|0
|1450
|22
|Meghalaya
|45
|66
|2
|113
|23
|Mizoram
|64
|133
|0
|197
|24
|Nagaland
|369
|304
|0
|673
|25
|Odisha
|3742
|7407
|52
|11201
|26
|Puducherry
|553
|584
|14
|1151
|27
|Punjab
|2012
|4945
|183
|7140
|28
|Rajasthan
|5002
|17070
|491
|22563
|29
|Sikkim
|62
|72
|0
|134
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|46655
|78161
|1765
|126581
|31
|Telangana
|12423
|18192
|331
|30946
|32
|Tripura
|437
|1338
|1
|1776
|33
|Uttarakhand
|587
|2672
|46
|3305
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|10373
|21127
|862
|32362
|35
|West Bengal
|8231
|16826
|854
|25911
|Cases being reassigned to states
|4161
|4161
|Total#
|276685
|495513
|21604
|793802
While the COVID-19 cases have been galloping at a tremendous rate in the country, there has been a marked improved in the recovery as well. The recovery rate improved to 62.09 percent on Thursday.
