Kolkata, July 2: A Brigadier-rank officer of the Indian Army died of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kolkata on Thursday. The deceased Brigadier was posted at the Eastern Command in Kolkata. "An Indian Army Brigadier posted at the Eastern Command in Kolkata passed away today due to COVID-19," Defence PRO of Kolkata Eastern Command said in a statement.

The Eastern Command is one of the six operational commands of the Indian Army. The deceased Brigadier had a long battle against coronavirus before he succumbed to the infection. He is survived by wife and two daughters who had recovered from COVID-19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2020 12:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).